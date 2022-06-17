Wichita State to introduce new Athletic Director Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State is hosting a news conference Friday afternoon to introduce incoming athletic director Kevin Saal. The news conference happens at 1 p.m. in the Koch Arena atrium.

The university announced Saal’s hiring on Wednesday after a six-week long search following the firing of former AD Darren Boatright. Saal was previously the Athletic Director at Murray State, where he helped the Racers transition to WSU’s former conference, the Missouri Valley.

Before guiding Murray State athletics, Saal spent 12 years at the University of Kentucky, where he held various roles before being named executive associate director of athletics, working under the leadership of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart.

Saal will take the reins in mid-July from interim athletic director Sarah Adams.

