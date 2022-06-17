Advertisement

Wichita State to introduce new Athletic Director Friday

Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal (source: Murray State Racer Athletics)
Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal (source: Murray State Racer Athletics)(Murray State Racer Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State is hosting a news conference Friday afternoon to introduce incoming athletic director Kevin Saal. The news conference happens at 1 p.m. in the Koch Arena atrium.

The university announced Saal’s hiring on Wednesday after a six-week long search following the firing of former AD Darren Boatright. Saal was previously the Athletic Director at Murray State, where he helped the Racers transition to WSU’s former conference, the Missouri Valley.

Before guiding Murray State athletics, Saal spent 12 years at the University of Kentucky, where he held various roles before being named executive associate director of athletics, working under the leadership of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart.

Saal will take the reins in mid-July from interim athletic director Sarah Adams.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford County deputies arrested Michael Peterson after the bodies of his girlfriend, Kayla...
Man arrested after bodies of missing mother, daughter found in Ford County
Cattle gathered in a feed yard in southwest Kansas.
Livestock, veterinary experts explain heat-related deaths of Kansas cattle
Kayla Vasquez, 31 and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vazquez were reported missing Wednesday afternoon,...
Update: Woman, daughter reported missing from Spearville home, found dead
generic
Heavy police presence at Bel Aire home leads to 2 arrests
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: 2 people killed, 1 injured in shooting at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church

Latest News

Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for...
NASCAR star, Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
The Wichita Open kicked off Thursday, June 16 at Crestview Country Club.
Wichita Open kicks off at Crestview Country Club
Kansas City sports fans, dignitaries and many more celebrated the City of Fountains as a World...
GOLAZO! Kansas City scores bid as World Cup host city in 2026
The Qatar FIFA World Cup trophy is on display during the Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kick-off...
Kansas City expected to be among World Cup host cities