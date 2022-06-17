Advertisement

Wichita State University introduces new athletic director

On Friday (6/17/22), Wichita State University introduced Kevin Saal as it's new athletics director.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Earlier this week, Wichita State University announced its new athletic director. On Friday, Kevin Saal was introduced to the Wichita community, and he shared how he plans to help WSU reach its goals.

Saal said his main goal is to make Shocker sports more competitive to the point where all 15 programs finish in the top third of conference standings every year. These are new targets that WSU President Rick Muma said weren’t in place when the university moved out of the Missouri Valley Conference, which led to unmatched expectations.

As a Manhattan High School grad, Saal said he’s very familiar with Wichita and grew up attending many sporting events in the area. He said he wants to help Wichita State Athletics progress by increasing fundraising efforts which will be done by re-energizing the fanbase. He said he’s ready to hear from the community.

“Do a little research and you look at the facilities, the resources that exist, we’ve got some beautiful spaces now. Walking through the student-athlete academics space, the offices, we’ve got work to do in some areas, but we have some great bones to our facilities,” said Saal.

Saal said the WSU Athletic Department will also take a more proactive approach to player name-image-likeness deals.

