Woman from Andover using Wichita Open to help raise funds for tornado victims

The Wichita Open teed off at the Crestview Country Club in east Wichita on Thursday.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two months removed from the tornado that slammed part of southeast Sedgwick County and the Andover community, many are still in need of assistance during the ongoing rebuilding process. At the Wichita Open, continuing through Sunday, June 19 at Crestview Country Club, Eyewitness News spoke with one woman, originally from Andover, who is using the popular golf tournament to spread the word about what she’s continuing to do to try and help the heavily impacted community.

“We’re trying to provide healthy meals to make life simple, Lyndsey Copple explained. “Life is very stressful right now, so we want to help those who haven’t got as much help in the beginning, and stuff has faded out They’re fresh, easy meals you cook in an [instant pot] or crockpot, so we’re looking for donations for those appliances as well, depending on what people have lost.”

If you’d like to contribute to the cause, you can find information on doing so here: https://morethanamealco.com/.

