Woman killed in Pawnee County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 28-year-old Larned woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pawnee County early Friday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Courtney Towery was driving eastbound on K-156 when she drove off the road into a ditch, then overcorrected back onto the roadway and went left of center. Towery’s vehicle was struck by one driven by a 45-year-old Syracuse woman, killing Towery at the scene.

The Syracuse woman was uninjured.

