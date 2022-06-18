Hot and dry this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and hazy conditions across Kansas this morning. Temperatures will quickly jump into the 90s by noon, and into the upper 90s to near 100 for afternoon highs. Dry weather will persist through the weekend with a slight chance of storms across far southwest Kansas Sunday afternoon.

Heat Advisory for parts of northern and northeast Kansas until 8 PM. Heat indices between 103-108. Wind speeds today will be relatively light for central Kansas with stronger winds across western Kansas (gusts to 40 mph). More wind on Father’s Day, however temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower 90s across south-central Kansas. Maybe an isolated pop-up storm or two across far southwest Kansas late in the day Sunday.

The heat continues with above normal temperatures in the forecast through the week into next weekend. Limited chances of rain, with not much more than a passing shower or storm Tuesday through Thursday. The best chance of showers and storms will be across western and northern Kansas through the middle of the week. Next weekend looks even hotter with high temperatures between 100-105 statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 72.

Father’s Day: Mostly sunny, still hot and breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 92.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 73.

Mon: High: 96 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny. Maybe an isolated storm overnight

Wed: High: 97 Low: 75 Partly cloudy, Isolated evening and overnight storms.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 75 Partly cloudy, slight chance of evening storms.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 76 Sunny and hot.

