Hot weather continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue for the next several days with little change in the weather pattern.

It will be a warm start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s with breezy south winds.

An isolated storm or two may try to develop during the afternoon and evening over portions of central and western Kansas. The overall chance is low, and if anything develops, it will remain spotty.

Hot weather will continue for the week ahead with highs remaining in the 90s every day. A slight breakdown in the pattern may allow for isolated showers and storms over portions of western and northern Kansas Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The chance for isolated storms may continue into Wednesday, but confidence in the rain chance is low at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy skies. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 72

Mon: High: 94 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 96 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

