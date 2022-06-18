Advertisement

Police: Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby waterpark

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover after nearly drowning at the Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby.

Derby police said the child was swimming alone during a part when the lifeguard saved him from drowning.

An ambulance took the child to the hospital in serious condition, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

