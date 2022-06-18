Police: Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby waterpark
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover after nearly drowning at the Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby.
Derby police said the child was swimming alone during a part when the lifeguard saved him from drowning.
An ambulance took the child to the hospital in serious condition, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
