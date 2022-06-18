Advertisement

Witness: Deadly E. Wichita shooting began with argument about picking up dog’s waste

A probable cause affidavit details charges against Roger Gale in the May 28 shooting death of...
A probable cause affidavit details charges against Roger Gale in the May 28 shooting death of Emmanuel Hardy.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An affidavit released through Sedgwick County District Court provides new details in the case of a man facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a May 28 deadly shooting in east Wichita. A witness said the series of events that led to the fatal shooting of Emmanuel Hardy began with “a brief conversation” between her, the suspect, Roger Gale, and another woman about picking up their dog’s waste.

The witness said she and Hardy drove away, but Gale and the woman followed them in an SUV. Both vehicles stopped in the parking lot of an apartment complex on East Harry. There, the witness said, she, Hardy and Gale stepped out of their vehicles and Gale pulled out a gun.

The witness said Hardy pushed her away and as she ran, she heard three gunshots. In the affidavit, another witness reported seeing Hardy run toward the vehicle with Gale following, firing more shots toward him.

Hardy died from his injuries at a Wichita hospital. Gale faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cattle gathered in a feed yard in southwest Kansas.
Livestock, veterinary experts explain heat-related deaths of Kansas cattle
Ford County deputies arrested Michael Peterson after the bodies of his girlfriend, Kayla...
Man arrested after bodies of missing mother, daughter found in Ford County
Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for...
NASCAR star, Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
generic
Heavy police presence at Bel Aire home leads to 2 arrests
Kayla Vasquez, 31 and 4-year-old Aalilyah Vazquez were reported missing Wednesday afternoon,...
Update: Woman, daughter reported missing from Spearville home, found dead

Latest News

The Wichita Open teed off at the Crestview Country Club in east Wichita on Thursday.
Woman from Andover using Wichita Open to help raise funds for tornado victims
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
Train derails north of I-70 near Lawrence, shuts down N 1900 Rd.
WSU Tech
New Kansas law allows licensed practical nurses to teach CNA courses
Aerial footage of a cattle operation in Reno County, Kansas
Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths