Heat wave will last another week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures today will top out in the low 90s across south-central Kansas, with upper 90s for the western parts of the state. Hard to believe today will be the “coolest” of the next 7 days for Wichita. A stagnant weather pattern continues across much of the Plains and Mississippi Valley with a large area of high pressure in the upper-levels of the atmosphere hovering over the region. Temperatures will be the hottest on Tuesday with highs near 100, the exception will be western Kansas where upper 80s and low 90s are expected as a cold front pushes into Kansas. This front is expected to stall over Kansas on Wednesday. Overall, not much heat relief through Friday.

The cold front will also increase our chances of thunderstorms, however coverage will be sparse. Isolated storms may develop Monday and Tuesday across western Kansas, with a few “pop-up” storms during the evening and overnight hours. By Wednesday, the stalled front may trigger a few isolated storms during the evening across central and eastern Kansas.

No heat relief as we move into next weekend, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. There’s some potential the pattern may change by Sunday with a stronger cold front bringing temperatures down, back to normal for late June.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 92

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 95

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and humid, still breezy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 74

Tue: High: 99 Low: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 95 Low: 73 Partly cloudy, isolated evening storms.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 98 Low: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 73 Partly cloudy, a few storms overnight.

