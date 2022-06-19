Hot and breezy again Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that hot weather will continue into the week ahead with isolated storm chances possible over the next few days.

It will be a warm start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the lower 70s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with gusty south winds.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening over northwest Kansas. The risk of severe weather will remain low, but brief gusty winds will be possible with some of the stronger storms.

More storms will be possible on Tuesday from southwest through north central Kansas. Wednesday will also bring a chance of isolated storms just about anywhere in the state.

The hot weather pattern will continue through the week ahead with highs remaining in the 90s. There are signs that the pattern could begin to break down by late next weekend when highs could return to the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74

Tue: High: 98 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 93 Low: 72 Partly cloudy; slight chance of afternoon storms.

Thu: High: 96 Low: 73 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 99 Low: 76 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 98 Low: 76 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.