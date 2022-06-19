Woman missing after ATV crash near Walnut River

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old woman who they say crashed at ATV near the Walnut River in Augusta early Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement, Carley Bullard went missing at around 3 a.m. when her ATV went off a river bank. Law enforcement searched for her in the area along Highway 77 for about 13 hours on Saturday and will resume the search Sunday at 8 a.m., according to Bullard’s sister, Megan Keazer.

Bullard was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with cursive writing on the front and Adidas tennis shoes.

