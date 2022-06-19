Advertisement

Woman missing after ATV crash near Walnut River

Carley Bullard.
Carley Bullard.(Courtesy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old woman who they say crashed at ATV near the Walnut River in Augusta early Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement, Carley Bullard went missing at around 3 a.m. when her ATV went off a river bank. Law enforcement searched for her in the area along Highway 77 for about 13 hours on Saturday and will resume the search Sunday at 8 a.m., according to Bullard’s sister, Megan Keazer.

Bullard was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with cursive writing on the front and Adidas tennis shoes.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial footage of a cattle operation in Reno County, Kansas
Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths
Cattle gathered in a feed yard in southwest Kansas.
Livestock, veterinary experts explain heat-related deaths of Kansas cattle
(FILE)
Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake
Clint Bowyer walks in the garage area before a practice session, Saturday, June 17, 2017, for...
NASCAR star, Emporia native Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash
generic
Heavy police presence at Bel Aire home leads to 2 arrests

Latest News

Lumber
Lumber prices falling after hitting record highs last summer
Lyndsey Copple
Woman from Andover using Wichita Open to raise money for tornado victims
The owners of Pinot's Palette in downtown Wichita announced the long-running business's...
Inflation a factor in long-running Old Town business owners announcing closures
police lights
Lifeguard saves child from drowning at Derby waterpark