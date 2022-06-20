Advertisement

‘Abba’ tribute added to 2022–2023 Broadway in Wichita Series

FILE - In this April 6, 1974 file photo, Swedish pop group ABBA celebrate winning the 1974...
FILE - In this April 6, 1974 file photo, Swedish pop group ABBA celebrate winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest on stage at the Brighton Dome in England with their song Waterloo. From left, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad (Frida), Agentha Faltskog, and Bjorn Ulvaeus. The members of ABBA announced on Friday April 27, 2018, they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years. (AP Photo/Robert Dear, File) (KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Theatre Guild announced two editions to its 2022-2023 Broadway in Wichita Series on Monday.

“Legally Blonde – The Musical” will be performed at Century II Concert Hall on January 28–29, 2023. And “The Concert: A Tribute to Abba” is coming to the stage on December 29, 2022.

Already scheduled performances include “Anastasia” (March 17–19, 2023), “Dear Evan Hansen” (April 11–16, 2023), and “Hamilton” (June 6–18, 2023).

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 Broadway in Wichita Series are available for purchase at BroadwayWichita.com.

