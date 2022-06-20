‘Abba’ tribute added to 2022–2023 Broadway in Wichita Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Theatre Guild announced two editions to its 2022-2023 Broadway in Wichita Series on Monday.

“Legally Blonde – The Musical” will be performed at Century II Concert Hall on January 28–29, 2023. And “The Concert: A Tribute to Abba” is coming to the stage on December 29, 2022.

Already scheduled performances include “Anastasia” (March 17–19, 2023), “Dear Evan Hansen” (April 11–16, 2023), and “Hamilton” (June 6–18, 2023).

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 Broadway in Wichita Series are available for purchase at BroadwayWichita.com.

