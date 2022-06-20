After a slightly cooler Sunday, temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a slightly cooler Sunday in the lower 90s, temperatures will trend higher today. Underneath a mainly sunny sky, expect highs in the middle to upper 90s to feel like 100 degrees when you include the humidity.

Tuesday will be even hotter as we head toward a high temperature of 100 degrees, and a heat index near 105.

Some storms return to northwest Kansas later today followed by a better chance of showers and storms across central Kansas Tuesday afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will stay west of Wichita today and tomorrow, but a few storms are possible across south central Kansas on Wednesday.

On the other side of the storm chances are even hotter temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 90s on Thursday will climb to over 100 degrees on Friday.

While the exact timing is uncertain, major weather changes are expected this weekend. A strong cold front is expected to bring showers, storms, and much cooler temperatures to Kansas on Saturday and/or Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 95.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SW 10-15. High: 99.

Wed: Low: 72. High: 93. Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storms.

Thu: Low: 73. High: 96. Mostly sunny and hot.

Fri: Low: 76. High: 101. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 97. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 85. Decreasing clouds and cooler.

