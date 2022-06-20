Advertisement

Child drowns in pond in western Kansas

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hamilton County Kansas Sheriff’s Office confirmed via their Facebook page that one child drowned after swimming at Sam’s Pond near Syracuse, Kansas, Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call for a possible drowning of two children at Sam’s Pond. Hamilton County EMS, City of Syracuse Fire Dept., and Scuba Ventures Liberal Kansas recovered one child.

That child was then transported to a nearby hospital. The other child remained missing, but their body was later recovered from the pond.

