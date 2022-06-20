Advertisement

Free swim lessons begin at McAfee Pool in NE Wichita

Dozes of Wichita children are taking free swim lessons at McAfee Pool in McAdams Park thanks to...
Dozes of Wichita children are taking free swim lessons at McAfee Pool in McAdams Park thanks to donations from Real Men Real Heroes and Skaer Veterinary Clinic.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dozens of children in Wichita are getting the opportunity to learn how to swim for free. The program, funded by donations from Real Men Real Heroes and Skaer Veterinary Clinic, is taking place at McAfee Pool in McAdams Park.

Registration was last Thursday, and the limited number of spots went fast. City of Wichita Park and Recreation staff say the scholarships for free swim lessons were taken in less than two hours.

Youth ages six to 17 have been afforded the opportunity to learn how to swim for free. Parents and grandparents say they’re glad they were able to sign up.

“It’s very important with the times being like they is,” said grandparent Herbert Fitchpatrick. “Never can tell when they going to have to learn how to swim out in some waters.”

Parent Megan Hughes agrees.

“Sometimes the swim lessons, people can’t afford it, like myself. So, I feel like it’s a great program to get the kids swim lessons. Like a lot issues that have been happening with kids drowning, I don’t want that to happen with my kids so I feel like the program is great for that,” she said.

While the scholarship are taken, you can still pay for swim lessons through the city. The cost is $30 for a two-week session.

