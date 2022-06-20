Advertisement

Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs bill legalzing sports betting in Kansas

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ceremonially signs SB 84 to legalize sports betting on June 20, 2022.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ceremonially signs SB 84 to legalize sports betting on June 20, 2022.(Andrea LaRayne Etzel | Office of the Kansas Governor)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Governor Laura Kelly ceremonially signed Senate Bill 84 to legalize the act of sports wagering in Kansas on Monday. Legislators and casino industry representatives joined the governor for the signing at the Statehouse.

SB 84 will also allow state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks.

“Soon, sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments,” said governor Kelly. “Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that will keep Kansans’ money in Kansas. It’s one more way my Administration is working to make Kansas the most pro-business, pro-growth state in the country.”

The bill allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering. It also preserves tribal sovereignty, allowing the negotiation of a new or existing gaming compact regarding sports wagering.

View the full bill here.

