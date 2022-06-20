Isolated storm chances as a cold front arrives

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving cold front sags into Kansas for Tuesday and Wednesday, increasing the chances for widely scattered storms. Underneath the storms, there will be brief heavy downpours and some gusty winds, but the likelihood of severe weather is low. Temperatures will cool down a bit for the middle of the week.

Northwest Kansas will start cooling off a bit Tuesday with highs near 90, but the rest of Kansas will still be well into the 90s for highs. The winds will die down as the cold front moves into the area. Isolated storms will be a threat from late afternoon and through the evening hours, but chances will die off late into the night.

Another chance of scattered storms will setup on Wednesday as a front remains stalled over the area. Due to the increase in clouds and some storms, temperatures will likely drop back to the 80s for much of the state. Severe weather is not likely, but heavy downpours and gusty winds can be expected.

Hotter weather returns for Thursday and Friday with highs going back above 100 by Friday afternoon. However, it may not last long as a strong cold front enters the area by Saturday, bringing storms to Kansas and cooling temperatures back to the 70s and 80s nearly statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; an isolated evening storm. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Wed: High: 90 Increasing clouds. Isolated storms possible.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 76 Increasing clouds; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 64 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

