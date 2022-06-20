Success! Kansas Humane Society adopts out nearly 300 animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A push to help free up some room at the Kansas Humane Society proved to be successful last week.

KHS said on Saturday alone, 56 dogs, 33 cats, and 1 guinea pig were adopted out. Throughout all of last week, the humane society 135 cats, 132 dogs, 3 guinea pigs, 2 rats, and 1 rabbit found new homes.

“All of those numbers represents LIVES SAVED because of all of the help from our wonderful community! Thank you so much for adopting, volunteering, fostering, and donating! And a HUGE thank you to our generous sponsor for this past event: 6 Meridian!

KHS said it has more animals coming into its care. So, if you’re interested in adopting, volunteering, fostering or donating, you can find more information the Kansas Humane Society’s website at https://www.kshumane.org/.

