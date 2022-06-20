Advertisement

Success! Kansas Humane Society adopts out nearly 300 animals

On Monday, June 20, 2022, the Kansas Humane Society said it adopted out nearly 300 animals over...
On Monday, June 20, 2022, the Kansas Humane Society said it adopted out nearly 300 animals over the last week as it reach crisis levels for capacity.(Kansas Humane Society)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A push to help free up some room at the Kansas Humane Society proved to be successful last week.

KHS said on Saturday alone, 56 dogs, 33 cats, and 1 guinea pig were adopted out. Throughout all of last week, the humane society 135 cats, 132 dogs, 3 guinea pigs, 2 rats, and 1 rabbit found new homes.

“All of those numbers represents LIVES SAVED because of all of the help from our wonderful community! Thank you so much for adopting, volunteering, fostering, and donating! And a HUGE thank you to our generous sponsor for this past event: 6 Meridian!

KHS said it has more animals coming into its care. So, if you’re interested in adopting, volunteering, fostering or donating, you can find more information the Kansas Humane Society’s website at https://www.kshumane.org/.

We can't say thank you enough to everyone who adopted because this past week was A HUGE SUCCESS!! On our Saturday event...

Posted by Kansas Humane Society on Monday, June 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carley Bullard.
Body recovered after UTV crash near Walnut River
Aerial footage of a cattle operation in Reno County, Kansas
Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths
(FILE)
Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake
Lumber prices are going down after hitting record high last summer.
Lumber prices falling after hitting record highs last summer
generic
Child drowns in pond in western Kansas

Latest News

‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Crews closed a portion of First and Washington Sunday evening after a water main break at the...
Water main break closes intersection near downtown Wichita
Costs add up quickly with wedding invites
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews dupe consumers, hurt businesses