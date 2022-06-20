Water Safety: Reminder to Parents

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drowning is a leading cause of death in children and can happen in seconds. On Friday night, a three-year-old boy nearly drowned at a private event at Rock River Rapids in Derby. A lifeguard saved the boy.

Emily McVay, Director of Wichita Swim Club, says once your child is in the water, there should always be eyes on them because the worst can occur within seconds.

“As long as you have seen a child unroll a toilet paper and make a disaster out of it or color a wall, it takes that split second that they’re going to find themselves into trouble,” McVay said.

A child died in western Kansas on Friday after drowning at Sam’s Pond near the town of Syracuse. Another child was taken to the hospital. McVay says these are some precautions to take to save a child’s life.

“Locks on those gates or fences, parents supervision, life jackets in open water,” McVay said. “Supervision in the pool that someone’s eyes are always on the water.”

On Sunday, Eyewitness News spoke with some parents at the Newton Recreation pool about tips they would give parents about child safety at the pool.

“I’m constantly scanning the area,” said Amber Glasscock. “I’m hesitant just in case they get underwater because my one-year-old does not completely understand the concept of staying above the water.”

“Always wear a life jacket,” said Crystal Ray. “If you don’t know how to swim, wear a life jacket.”

Crystal’s advice comes from personal experience; she almost lost her grandchild from drowning.

“It’s very tough, and it sticks with you,” said Ray. “You need to watch your kids all the time.”

