Week of June 20: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers are featuring jobs in the energy sector.

MONDAY: Pulling Unit Operator | SH Oil Operations LLC | Wichita | $15.00 - $35.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11598805 | Qualifications: Must maintain pulling unit engines, transmissions, traveling blocks, hand tools, fishing tools, power tongs, cables tires and elevators in working conditions at all times. •Overtime available but not necessary. •Company will provide all transportation to and from equipment yard to job site and will provide all tools necessary to provide job duties. •Must be willing to travel within 60 miles of Wichita to work on company wells only. •A minimum of one year of experience is necessary. | SH Oil Operations LLC has eight additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

TUESDAY: Wind Turbine Field Service Technician | Alltite, Inc. | Wichita | $20.00 - $28.00 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11938804 | Qualifications: •This position requires 100% travel. Must be able to travel be able to travel to remote locations. •Work outdoors in inclement weather, climb ladders without assistance, and work at heights greater than 80 meters (250 feet). •Ability to move and manipulate up to 45 kg (100 pounds). •Must meet specified manufacturer weight limits not to exceed not 260 pounds. •Valid driver’s license and acceptable driving record. •No experience required. | Alltite, Inc. has three additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: System Protection Engineer | Evergy | Wichita | $60,700 - $75,900 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12050309 | Qualifications: •Requires a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from an ABET accredited program. •Utility experience directly related to electric substation. •Scheduled Work Hours: Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (Other hours as required). •Engineering experience 2-8 years. | Evergy has 24 additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

THURSDAY: Field Service Foreman - Wichita | Clean Harbors | Wichita | $22 - $28 per hour | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12079119 | Qualifications: •2+ years’ experience in a physically intensive role is required. •Previous experience in a supervisory, crew lead or leadership role. •Environmental and/or industrial experience is an asset but not required. •Ability and willingness to travel for extended periods of time, overnight; •Valid Driver’s license, clean 3-Year MVR required; CDL License is an asset. | Clean Harbors has three additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

FRIDAY: Swamper | Murfin Drilling Company | Colby | $50,000 - $75,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11835836 | Qualifications: • Assemble, disassemble and repair rigging, supporting structures, hoists, and pulling gear, using tools if required. • Manipulate rigging lines, hoists, and pulling gear to move or support loads. • Move pipes to and from trucks, using winches, motorized lifts, or by hand. | Murfin Drilling Company has eight additional postings on KANSAWORKS.

