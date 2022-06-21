1 dead, another injured in vehicle fire near Haysville

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Police and fire investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly car near Haysville.

Dispatchers confirm crews were called out to the area of 55th St. S. and West Street around 7:50 p.m. for grass on fire.

They arrived on the scene to find a vehicle on fire and one person dead inside. Another has been transported to the hospital with had suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.