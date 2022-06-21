Advertisement

Hit & miss storm chances through Thursday

A break in the heat arrives with some rain - but not for everyone
Hit and miss storms will be around through midweek.
Hit and miss storms will be around through midweek.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front in the area will stall over Kansas through Wednesday, keeping chances for storms around along with some heat relief for a good part of the state. Severe weather chances remain very low, but some gusty winds and heavy downpours remain a threat with stronger storms.

Wednesday will have morning temperatures down in the 50s and 60s with some light showers in southwest and central Kansas at the beginning of the day. Heading into the afternoon, the focus for some storms will be over the southern half of Kansas as high temperatures remain in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be light nearly statewide.

Scattered storms will begin winding down late Wednesday night. Early Thursday, some leftover showers or storms may still be around, but more sun and more heat is coming up for the afternoon.

Friday will be quite hot with highs near or above 100. We are still on track to have a sharp cold front coming in Saturday with a big cool down and some rain on the way Saturday night.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 98.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; an isolated evening storm. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Wed: High: 90 Increasing clouds. Isolated storms possible.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 72 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 95 Low: 76 Increasing clouds; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 64 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 84 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

