Advertisement

Officials: Plane fire at Miami airport, 3 minor injuries

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor...
The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, a Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A passenger plane carrying 126 people caught fire after landing Tuesday at Miami International Airport when its landing gear collapsed, though no serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was caused by the collapse of landing gear on a Red Air flight arriving from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Miami-Dade Aviation Department spokesman Greg Chin said in an email to The Associated Press.

The plane was carrying 126 people, and three were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, he added.

Other passengers were being bussed from the plane to the terminal.

TV news images showed the plane appeared to have come to rest in grass beside the runway and it and a large area around it were apparently doused with firefighters’ chemicals. At least three firefighting vehicles were positioned nearby.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a car fire near Haysville Monday...
Woman killed in fiery crash near Haysville identified
Aerial footage of a cattle operation in Reno County, Kansas
Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths
(FILE)
Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake
Carley Bullard.
Body recovered after UTV crash near Walnut River identified
Sedgwick County dispatchers said one person suffered critical injuries after a crash on Pawnee...
1 hurt in motorcycle crash in south Wichita

Latest News

FILE - Smoke from the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M., on May 7, 2022.
Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors
FILE - Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at...
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Two minutes is all it could take to save the life of someone using hard drugs.
Wichita City Council tackles penalties for marijuana possession, fentanyl test strips
The Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) family is grieving the loss of Uzazi, their male southern white...
Salina zoo mourns death of 30-year-old southern white rhino