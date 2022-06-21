Sedgwick, Reno counties offering COVID vaccine for small children

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Health Department will begin offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged 6 months and over. Appointments are being scheduled for early next week.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced Monday that they would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that all children 6 months through 5 years old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisers have determined that the vaccine has been “well-tolerated” among the children who received it in clinical trials.

The Reno County Health Department is administering vaccines during their normal operating hours. Walk-ins are accepted for ages 12 and over, but appointments are required for children 11 years or younger. Call 620-694-2900 and select option 6 for scheduling. The vaccine is free to any Reno County resident, regardless of citizen status or insurance.

Later this week, The Sedgwick County Health Department will begin providing the Pfizer vaccine to children under five without insurance or who have CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare at its Main Clinic, 2716 W. Central. Vaccinations are given by appointment. To schedule, call 316-660-7300. Parent/guardian consent is needed for anyone under 18 to receive a vaccine.

