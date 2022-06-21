Advertisement

Tuesday temps approach triple digits

Tuesday storm timeline.
Tuesday storm timeline.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a toasty Tuesday in Wichita as temperatures top-out in the upper 90s and the humidity takes the heat index close to 105 degrees.

Like Monday, late afternoon and evening storms are possible, especially along and northwest of a Medicine Lodge to Marion line. Some of the storms may be strong with small hail and gusty wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Most of the storms today will stay northwest of Wichita, but one or two may venture into the metro. However, a better chance of storms takes place tomorrow, mainly after 3 pm into the early evening hours.

On the other side of the storm chances are even hotter temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 90s on Thursday will climb to over 100 degrees on Friday.

While the exact timing is uncertain, major weather changes are expected this weekend. A strong cold front is expected to bring showers, storms, and much cooler temperatures to Kansas on Saturday into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot; isolated late-day storms. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 98.

Tonight: An evening storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: N/E 5-15. High: 89.

Thu: Low: 69. High: 94. Becoming mostly sunny.

Fri: Low: 75. High: 101. Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 95. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chances.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 81. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

