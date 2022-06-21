Where’s Shane? Bus driver ‘Try It Out’ Days

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning we’re getting behind the wheel and driving a bus. ‘Try It Out’ days are happening Tuesday and Thursday in Derby to help folks get hands-on experience driving a bus and to see if driving one could be the job for them! You can get behind the wheel from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days!

The event will take place at Panther Stadium in Derby at 925 E. Madison Ave. both days!

