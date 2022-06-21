Wichita announces plans for new downtown Ballpark District

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More development is coming to downtown Wichita and the Delano community.

The City of Wichita and EPC Real Estate Group announced on Tuesday plans for a “Ballpark District” located next to Riverfront Stadium. The mixed-use space, comprised of three buildings, will include a full-service hotel, office, retail and restaurant space. Improvements to the west bank of the Arkansas River are also included.

The hotel, Unscripted Wichita, will serve as an anchor to the new development. Set to open in 2024, the hotel will feature 155 guest rooms, multiple food and beverage offerings, an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar and lounge concept with “sweeping views of the downtown skyline and Riverfront Stadium, along with a signature restaurant on the street level, transforming the section of S. McLean Blvd between Maple and Texas Streets into a communal gathering place for visitors and Wichitans alike,” according to the city.

An additional 120,000 square feet of space will make room for office, retail and restaurant space and an attached 283-stall parking garage. Shared fitness and conference space, private patios, electric car charging stations, and high-efficiency buildings are all a part of the design. For more information, visit www.ballpark-district.com.

