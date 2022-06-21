Advertisement

Wichita police seek tips in stolen statue investigation

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for tips to help Wichita police recover a...
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for tips to help Wichita police recover a stolen statue.(Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for tips to help Wichita police recover a stolen statue.

On June 6, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. someone broke into a 2014 Ford Edge that was parked in a parking lot in the 600 block of N 119th Street. The suspect stole an Apache brand hard case, tan in color, sized 18″ x 12-7/8″ x 7-5/8.″ The case still had stickers on it.

The case contained a bronze sculpture, known as the Horse Soldier statue, or “De Oppresso Liber,” depicting a Special Forces soldier on horseback. The piece is a special limited production item that is approximately 9″ tall on a wooden base, 12″ x 7″ and weighs 20 pounds. It is valued at more than $3,000 and is considered irreplaceable as it is no longer available in this size.

If you have information about the theft or the location of the stolen statue, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or download the free P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

