Wichita State plane crash survivor dies

A memorial at 18th and Hillside, near the entrance of Wichita State University, honors those...
A memorial at 18th and Hillside, near the entrance of Wichita State University, honors those who died and survived a plane crash carrying the team WSU football team, management, donors and the flight crew, on October 2, 1970.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dave Lewis, who survived the plane crash that killed 28 members of the Wichita State football team, including players, coaches, boosters, the school’s athletic director and other support staff, died on Sunday, the university announced.

Lewis was one of nine people to survive the crash, along with teammates Mike Bruce, John Hoheisel, Randy Jackson, Glenn Kostal, Keith Morrison, Bob Renner, Rick Stephens and co-pilot Ronald Skipper. The other pilot and two flight attendants were also killed.

More recently, Lewis has opened up about the day, Oct. 2, 1970, the crash occurred as the team was traveling to Logan, Utah for a game against Utah State. In 2009, he traveled to the Colorado crash site for the first time in 2009.

“It was the first time I’ve been to a mountain since the crash,” Lewis told the Topeka Capital Journal 13 years ago. “I tried to stay away from them. But I’ve been talking to family members. They wanted to go see it. I’m glad I went.”

