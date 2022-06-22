Boy injured in apparent accidental shooting in S. Wichita
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old boy was critically injured in a south Wichita shooting police say was accidental.
A little before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of of South Fern and found the boy wounded. An ambulance took him to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said he’s expected to recover.
Investigating how the boy got shot, a Wichita police sergeant said the boy’s father was handing a new gun that discharged in a situation described as “a terrible accident.” The sergeant said the round hit the child after going through a wall.
