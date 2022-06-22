Building You: Wichita Schools exposing more students to technical education

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools is exposing more students to technical education this summer.

For the first time, WSU Tech is hosting STEM Camps for roughly 800 students of the Wichita Public School district throughout the month of June.

“Today, kids are doing many different types of play activities to help them engage different areas of their mind, to help them think about what they could do in the future, and I think, it’s amazing,” said Rob Dickson, chief information officer for Wichita Schools.

According to a Kansas Department of Education study, there is an on-going skills gap, especially in the manufacturing industry. It suggests one third of graduating high schools students should go into one of three categories: the workforce, a technical college, or an undergraduate degree program.

“I think that’s a guide for us, as far as, keeping us right sized with the resources and opportunities we’re providing for our kids,” said Kelly Bielefeld, executive director of college and career readiness for Wichita Public Schools.

WSU Tech offers various programs that assist students with getting credit while still enrolled in high school.

“It’s important for us to expose students at a very young age of what’s happening (at WSU Tech), what the opportunities are, so they don’t grow up thinking one thing, and not knowing that they can do something else,” said Mandy Fouse, director of public relations and marketing for WSU Tech.

To learn more about the eligible courses that qualify for free tuition for high school junior and seniors at WSU Tech, click here.

To learn more about the Excel in CTE program, click here.

