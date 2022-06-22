Advertisement

GOP lawmakers poised to end special session on abortion ban

FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic...
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban.(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state’s dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.

Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother’s life in 1849, year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.

The court is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade this month, which would allow Wisconsin’s ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.

Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.

The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a car fire near Haysville Monday...
Woman killed in fiery crash near Haysville identified
Aerial footage of a cattle operation in Reno County, Kansas
Veterinarians work to quash misinformation about SW Kansas cattle deaths
(FILE)
Wardens release photo of alligator found in Oklahoma lake
Carley Bullard.
Body recovered after UTV crash near Walnut River identified
A memorial at 18th and Hillside, near the entrance of Wichita State University, honors those...
Wichita State plane crash survivor dies

Latest News

police lights
Boy injured in apparent accidental shooting in S. Wichita
Wichita police ask for help locating 70-year-old James "Jeb" Beck.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Wichita
Wichita police ask for the public's help in the search for 10-year-old Hope Rich.
Wichita police ask for help in search for missing girl
FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is...
US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges