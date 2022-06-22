Advertisement

K-State, Oklahoma State alumni among teams assigned to TBT Wichita Regional

TBT tournament from 2021
TBT tournament from 2021(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One month from today, the Aftershocks will open the $1 million winner-take all The Basketball Tournament with a first-round game against We are D3, a team comprised of former Division III players, at Koch Arena.

If Wichita State’s alumni team wins that game on July 22, that’s when things get interesting.

The top-seed Aftershocks would play a team of former Oklahoma State players or a team of Texas Tech alumni. Also in the bracket, a potential third-round matchup for the Aftershocks, is Purple & Black, a team of ex-Kansas State stars.

Each first-round game will be played on July 22, with the Aftershocks starring in the 8 p.m. nightcap. Also in the Wichita bracket, one of eight groupings in the 64-team field, are Lone Star Legends, Eberlein Drive, Bleed Green, Gutter Cat Gang and The Cru.

