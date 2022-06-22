Advertisement

Kansas City gas station offering gas for $2.12

The FavTrip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City offered a gas discount from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday.(KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local gas station is offering gas for more than $2 less than competitors. But only for a limited time.

The Fav Trip at 9500 Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City will offer the gas discount from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

LIVE: A local gas station is offering gas for $2.12 for an hour and customers are turning out to get in on the deal. Full story: kctv5.com/2022/06/22/kcmo-gas-station-offering-gas-212

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

The gas station says that the price is good for regular unleaded gas only, and no gas cans or RVs are allowed.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, cars are already lined up and waiting.

Gas for $2.12 on June 22nd from 2pm to 3pm at our Favtrip location on 9500 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO. The price is for regular unleaded only. No gas cans, no RVs.

Posted by Fav trip Independence on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

