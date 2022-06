WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews have responded to the report of a man impaled by a fence post in west Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm the incident happened around 9:23 a.m. in the 2500 block of N. Green Meadows.

The man is reportedly in critical condition following the incident.

