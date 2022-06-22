More strong to severe storms today for some. Dangerous heat for all on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storm team 12 says get ready for another round of rain and thunder later today, mainly after 4 pm into the evening. Some storms may produce brief, heavy rain, and gusty wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The storm chances and increase in cloud cover will keep temperatures mostly in the 80s today. If we do not hit 90 degrees in Wichita, it will the first day with highs in the 80s since June 10.

On the other side of the storm chances are even hotter temperatures. Highs in the lower to middle 90s tomorrow will climb to over 100 degrees on Friday. Factor in the humidity, and Friday afternoon will feel like 105-108 degrees.

A major weather change will take place this weekend. A strong cold front will sweep across the state on Saturday into Sunday. With the front comes a good chance of showers and storms (on Saturday night) and behind the front expect highs in the 70s and 80s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; scattered afternoon storms. Wind: NE/E 5-10. High: 89.

Tonight: Evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 92.

Fri: Low: 75. High: 101. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 95. Mostly sunny; evening storm chances.

Sun: Low: 64. High: 81. Showers early; decreasing clouds and cooler.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 58. High: 85. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.