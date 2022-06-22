Advertisement

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL Football rookie camp, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26, his agent confirmed Wednesday, June 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26.

Ferguson, nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” played three NFL seasons, all with Baltimore. He set the career sacks record in the college Football Bowl Subdivision (45) when he played at Louisiana Tech.

Police said the cause of death is still to be determined.

“On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death,” Baltimore police said. “Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time.”

Ferguson was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019, and played in 38 games as a pro with 4 1/2 sacks.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, Ferguson played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana. At Louisiana Tech, his 45 sacks were one better than another Ravens linebacker, Terrell Suggs, achieved at Arizona State.

Ferguson was a third-team AP All-American in 2018.

“The LA Tech Family mourns this morning’s tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson,” the Louisiana Tech football program tweeted. “We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a car fire near Haysville Monday...
Woman killed in fiery crash near Haysville identified
A memorial at 18th and Hillside, near the entrance of Wichita State University, honors those...
Wichita State plane crash survivor dies
Rent is increasing across the county.
Rising rent prices in Wichita affecting locals
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
More development is coming to downtown Wichita, and it's set to open in 2024.
Wichita announces plans for new downtown Ballpark District

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
Grace Routon was selling lemonade on Saturday when two boys bought a glass before taking all...
Money stolen from 11-year-old’s lemonade stand
IRS logo
‘Groundhog Day’ at IRS: Returns pile up, phone delays worsen
Visitors returned Wednesday morning to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone park reopens after changes wrought by flood