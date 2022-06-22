Scattered storms will carryover to Thursday, then it’s hot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Scattered storms in south central and southwest Kansas will begin weakening during the late evening and overnight hours. Leftover showers will be a possibility early Thursday in central and eastern Kansas. However, during the afternoon with a return to some sunshine, we could see stronger thunderstorms developing over central and northern Kansas. Main risk will be hail and high winds.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s early Thursday, then warm into the 90s later in the day. Winds will be out of the south.

We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day for Friday because of the dangerous heat that will cover much of the state. Highs will be near 100, but adding in the humidity will make it feel like closer to 105.

A strong cold front arrives Saturday with chances for storms into the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be cooling down, with 70s and 80s for western Kansas, but still looking at hotter weather farther east including south central Kansas.

All of Kansas will see cooler weather on Sunday with some morning showers. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s to wrap up the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 92.

Tomorrow Night: Isolated evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 75.

Fri: High: 100 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Sat: High: 96 Low: 76 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening/overnight storms.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 66 AM showers/storms, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 85 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 62 Mostly sunny.

