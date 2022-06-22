Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police ask for the public’s help in the search for a 70-year-old man last known to have been seen about noon Tuesday in or near the 9000 block of East Lincoln, in southeast Wichita. Police said James, “Jeb” Beck was on foot.

Beck stands about 6′1, weighs about 190 pounds and has gray hair. Police said he was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt and brown Sperry loafers. He was carrying a black gym bag and a black cane.

“Additionally, James had a stroke a few months ago and has physical limitations that prevent him from walking far and may affect his mental capacity,” police said. “If you know the whereabouts of James, please call 911 immediately.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.