Storms roll through parts of Kansas’ eastern half, including Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms rolled through several parts of Kansas’ eastern half Tuesday, knocking out power and causing minor damage in some areas. While a storm that hit the Wichita area was brief and mainly included a strong rain, powerful winds did leave damage in east Wichita. At the Midas auto parts store near K-96 and Rock Road in northeast Wichita, localized winds were powerful enough to knock off a portion of the business’s roof.

Storms also knocked out power to more than 4,500 Evergy customers. As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the utility reported 4,564 customers in the dark, primarily east of Wichita in Butler County. In central Kansas, the evening’s lone tornado warning was for a storm with rotation spotted south of Ellsworth, in Ellsworth County. Storm Team 12 did not confirm a tornado with that storm.

Approaching 9 p.m. Tuesday, severe thunderstorm warnings for Butler, Greenwood, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties included threats of potentially-damaging winds and hail. Much of the eastern half of Kansas remained in a severe thunderstorm watch. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, there are threats of flooding in parts of Sedgwick County Butler counties.

Hail in Rose Hill from Kim Brack. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/5Jnfp9u6SX — Ross Janssen (@KWCHRoss) June 22, 2022

