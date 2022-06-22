Task force in Garden City seizes more than 600 pills, other drugs while serving warrant

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force seized more than 600 suspected fentanyl pills and other drugs while serving a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation.

Inside a home in the 200 block of St. John Street, officers seized 620 suspected fentanyl pills, 9.2 grams of heroin, 8.7 grams of methamphetamine, one firearm, counterfeit money, and “scales and items indicative of the distribution and consumption of illegal narcotics.”

With the discovery, officers arrested 31-year-old Steven Rosas, of Garden City, for distribution of fentanyl, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and counterfeiting currency.

