Teen pilot, passenger suffer minor injuries in Reno County glider crash

YODER, Kan. (KWCH) - A 15-year-old boy and a 71-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a glider crashed at the Sunflower Aerodrome Airport in Yoder late Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that around 11:30 a.m., the aircraft was making a turn towards the runway at the airport when the aircraft lost control and crashed into a field.

The 15-year-old pilot, from Tulsa, Okla., and his 71-year-old passenger, from Adrian, Minn., were both taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The 2000 L-23 Super Blanik is registered to Civil Air Patrol, Inc. out of Alabama.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.