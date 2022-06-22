Advertisement

Teen pilot, passenger suffer minor injuries in Reno County glider crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YODER, Kan. (KWCH) - A 15-year-old boy and a 71-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a glider crashed at the Sunflower Aerodrome Airport in Yoder late Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that around 11:30 a.m., the aircraft was making a turn towards the runway at the airport when the aircraft lost control and crashed into a field.

The 15-year-old pilot, from Tulsa, Okla., and his 71-year-old passenger, from Adrian, Minn., were both taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The 2000 L-23 Super Blanik is registered to Civil Air Patrol, Inc. out of Alabama.

