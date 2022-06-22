Where’s Shane? Eddy’s Toyota Teacher Appreciation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Eddy’s Toyota getting the details on their Teacher Appreciation Event! This coming Sunday, area teachers can stop by Eddy’s from noon to 1 p.m. to pick up school supplies for their classroom! This is the 4th year Eddy’s has done this event, and they plan on having $20,000 in school supplies to give out this weekend! You can find more on Eddy’s at www.eddystoyota.com.

