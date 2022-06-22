Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Eddy’s Toyota Teacher Appreciation

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at Eddy’s Toyota getting the details on their Teacher Appreciation Event! This coming Sunday, area teachers can stop by Eddy’s from noon to 1 p.m. to pick up school supplies for their classroom! This is the 4th year Eddy’s has done this event, and they plan on having $20,000 in school supplies to give out this weekend! You can find more on Eddy’s at www.eddystoyota.com.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a car fire near Haysville Monday...
Woman killed in fiery crash near Haysville identified
A memorial at 18th and Hillside, near the entrance of Wichita State University, honors those...
Wichita State plane crash survivor dies
Rent is increasing across the county.
Rising rent prices in Wichita affecting locals
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas
More development is coming to downtown Wichita, and it's set to open in 2024.
Wichita announces plans for new downtown Ballpark District

Latest News

Shane gets in on the fun as he "tries out" for a prime bus-driving gig.
Where's Shane? Bus driver 'Try it Out' Days
Ambulance
Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita
police lights
Boy injured in apparent accidental shooting in S. Wichita
Wichita police ask for help locating 70-year-old James "Jeb" Beck.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Wichita