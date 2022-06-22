Advertisement

Wichita police ask for help in search for missing girl

Wichita police ask for the public's help in the search for 10-year-old Hope Rich.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 10-year-old girl reported missing. Police said Hope Rich was last seen on foot about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of South Meridian.

Hope stands about 4′10 and weighs about 75 pounds, police said. She was last ween wearing a white “Budweiser” t-shirt and red and white striped shorts. She was not wearing shoes. Police said the girl has special needs. Anyone who may see Hope Rich or knows where the girl could be should call 911.

