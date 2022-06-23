Advertisement

20-year-old Kansas man passes bar 2 years after graduating from Harvard and high school

Youngest Washburn School of Law graduate earns law degree at the age of 19
Youngest Washburn School of Law graduate earns law degree at the age of 19(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At 20 years old, Braxton Moral, of Ulysses, Kan., is one of the youngest lawyers in the country.

You may remember the story of Braxton’s amazing educational accomplishments from 2019 when graduated from high school, and Harvard, at the same time. He then went on to pursue his law degree from Washburn University and graduated at the age of 19.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, Braxton told the talk show host about how he found out that he had passed the bar exam.

“So, we’d actually just entered the movie theater, scrolling through social media, saw one of my friends got their scores, figured my score’s probably in as well, started to panic, found out I passed as well. My parents were ecstatic, and we saw the movie,” said Braxton.

Braxton he had an externship with the local city/county attorney where he tried a few people for traffic infractions. He told Kelly his interests include trials, litigation and keeping his city safe.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita
Wichita police are asking the for the public's help to locate two people who stole pies from a...
Wichita police search for pie thieves
Wichita police ask for help locating 70-year-old James "Jeb" Beck.
Silver Alert issued for man reported missing in Wichita
Neighbors say they watched someone drive up in a gray minivan, shoot one of the ducks in their...
Andover residents on alert after neighborhood ducks killed
Strong winds in northeast Wichita June 21 damaged a Midas automotive service center store near...
Storms roll through parts of Kansas’ eastern half, including Wichita area

Latest News

Evergreen Storywalk
Sedgwick County introduces first Sotrywalk at Evergreen Park
A combine rolls through a wheat field during the 2022 summer wheat harvest near Geneseo, Kansas.
VIEW PHOTOS: 2022 Kansas Wheat Harvest
The ARISE Ensemble traveled to Washington, D.C. this past Memorial Day to represent Kansas in...
Wichita choir celebrates unity through song in Washington, D.C.
Governor Laura Kelly honors military veterans at Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield...
Gov. Kelly honors Kansas veterans at columbarium wall dedication in Winfield