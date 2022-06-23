Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Brief tornado touches down in Russell County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - 6:55 p.m Update: In the town of Luray, there have been reports of windows that were broken out at a bank by hail

The Wilson Police Department said its town is all clear.

6:48 p.m. Update: We know at least one semi and one RV were blown over along I-70 late Thursday afternoon as a tornado-producing storm moved through Russell County. Emergency officials also report heavy rain and flooding which has resulted in 189th Road underwater between Russell and Bunker Hill.

A cone tornado touched down briefly in Russell County this afternoon. The touchdown was reported about 4 miles northeast of Bunker Hill. There have been no reports of damage from the storm.

A tornado warning is in effect in Ellsworth, Lincoln and Russell counties until 6:45 p.m.

Those in Dorrance and Bunker Hill are advised to take shelter. That means going to the lowest, and innermost area of your home. Stay away from doors and windows, and make sure you have something to cover your head, pillows, blankets, etc. Also, don’t forget a pair of shoes in case you have to walk on debris.

