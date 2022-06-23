Advertisement

Change of plea denied for Charity Blackmon

Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her...
Charity Blackmon faces charges including first-degree murder after hitting a man with her vehicle, then shooting him March 26, 2021 in NE Wichita.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge has denied a change of plea motion for Charity Blackmon. Blackmon is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus.

On Thursday, Blackmon said she wanted to withdraw her guilty plea. She argued that she was pressured to take the plea and didn’t have enough time to make a decision. She also said that she wanted to present new evidence.

A judge reviewed her arguments and denied Blackmon’s motion to withdraw her plea.

