Change of plea denied for Charity Blackmon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County judge has denied a change of plea motion for Charity Blackmon. Blackmon is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of 54-year-old Merril Rebus.

On Thursday, Blackmon said she wanted to withdraw her guilty plea. She argued that she was pressured to take the plea and didn’t have enough time to make a decision. She also said that she wanted to present new evidence.

A judge reviewed her arguments and denied Blackmon’s motion to withdraw her plea.

