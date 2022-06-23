Derby’s Dylan Edwards commits to K-State

DERBY, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Derby’s Dylan Edwards is staying in Kansas.

The 4-Star running back and the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year made his decision at noon on Thursday. He had to decide between K-State, Oklahoma and Nebraska, and he chose the Wildcats.

After rushing for more than 1,800 yards as a sophomore, Edwards impressed even more during his junior campaign, rushing for 2,603 yards and scoring 38 total touchdowns to earn Gatorade POTY honors in again leading Derby to the 6A state championship game. The speedy 5′9″ back earned offers from 33 different Division 1 programs, eventually getting it down to three after taking official visits to Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Kansas State. Edwards said while on his visit to Manhattan he told the coaching staff Kansas State was where he wanted to play.

He joins a loaded in-state class for the Wildcats, one that includes fellow Wichita metro commits Wesley Fair of Collegiate & Will Anciaux of Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Watch how it unfolded below:

