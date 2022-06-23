Advertisement

Heating wearing on not just people but pools

The reduces the impact of the chemicals used to keep pools clean and clear
Public pool in Wichita, Kansas
Public pool in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the oppressive heat continues for another week in Kansas, many people are seeking relief at the pools, but aquatic facilities or backyard oases aren’t themselves immune from the hot temperatures.

“With the heat, we see an increase of the need for chemicals in the pools,” said Dave’s Pool Store Manager Megan Ray.

Earlier this week, part of Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park in Salina closed for a short time after the heat impacted the chlorine in one of the pools.

Ray said the chlorine level is first and foremost when it comes to pools.

She said, “That’s your sanitizer for your pool. It helps kill the bacteria. Keep your pool clean and clear.”

Pools also require a delicate balance of pH (determining the acidity or basic of the water) and stabilizers so the chlorine remains consistent. If the chlorine levels get too high, it’s not safe for swimming. If pH is out of balance, that’s what can cause eyes to sting and skin to feel itchy.

When those levels get out of balance, Ray said it becomes a large harder to return them to equilibrium.

Ray said, “If you’re not keeping your chlorine up, you’re definitely looking at having some algae growth, you’re looking at having cloudy water and you’re looking at a lot of money to get that chlorine back to where it should be.”

That’s why testing is critical.

Ray said people should test after hot days, rain storms and a heavy swim load.

Dave’s does watering testing at their store, where people can bring in a sample from their pool and have results in minutes.

“Along with a plan of how to treat any issues that come up,” said Ray.

She also said pool owners also need to keep an eye on proper circulation (running at least eight hours a day) and filtration (cleaning the skimmer basket daily and checking the filter) in order to ensure the pool stays clean.

Reaching out to the City of Wichita Wednesday, they said there haven’t been any of the heat-related issues impacting the chemical levels at the aquatic facilities. They test all the pools and splash pads multiple times a day to make sure they are safe and compliant.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Man impaled by fence post in west Wichita
One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a car fire near Haysville Monday...
Woman killed in fiery crash near Haysville identified
A memorial at 18th and Hillside, near the entrance of Wichita State University, honors those...
Wichita State plane crash survivor dies
More development is coming to downtown Wichita, and it's set to open in 2024.
Wichita announces plans for new downtown Ballpark District
Strong winds in northeast Wichita June 21 damaged a Midas automotive service center store near...
Storms roll through parts of Kansas’ eastern half, including Wichita area

Latest News

One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash near 71st Street...
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Derby
A storm that tore through the town of Bentley Wednesday night was strong enough to uproot this...
Town of Bentley among areas slammed by early-summer storm
Hamilton Middle School is hosting summer school for students in the Wichita school district.
Federal money allowing Wichita school district to offer free summer school programs
Neighbors say they watched someone drive up in a gray minivan, shoot one of the ducks in their...
Andover residents on alert after neighborhood ducks killed