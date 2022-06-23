More storms possible as temps approach triple digits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a cooler, and at times wet Wednesday, it is time to heat-up (again) today. Highs in the lower 90s will feel like the upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

While an isolated storm cannot be ruled out in Wichita this evening, the better chance of showers and storms, possibly severe, will be along and east of a Hays to Hutchinson line. The main concern is damaging wind gusts followed by large hail, but heavy rainfall and a brief tornado/land spout cannot be ruled out.

On the other side of the storm chances are even hotter temperatures tomorrow. Highs between 100-105 degrees on Friday will feel like 105-108 degrees when you include the humidity.

A major weather change will take place this weekend. A strong cold front will sweep across the state on Saturday into Sunday. With the front comes a good chance of showers and storms (on Saturday night) and behind the front expect highs generally in the 70s on Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 92.

Tonight: Isolated evening storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. High: 101.

Sat: Low: 76. High: 97. Mostly sunny, breezy, hot; evening storm chances.

Sun: Low: 65. High: 79. Morning showers/storms; mostly cloudy and much cooler.

Mon: Low: 59. High: 80. Partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 60. High: 85. Mostly sunny.

Wed: Low: 64. High: 89. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

